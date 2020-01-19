The Washington School Board will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at the district administration building.
The board will meet in closed session prior to the public meeting to discuss legal and personnel issues.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer will share information on strategic plan initiatives. VanLeer and her executive administration team have created a district Scorecard to track progress for each of the focus areas outlined in the plan.
The Scorecard breaks down each focus area, listing key indicators and measures, along with scoring criteria.
Draft requests for proposals (RFPs) for gym floor restoration and bleacher replacement at Washington High School will be presented at the meeting. The RFPs are scheduled to be opened Monday, Jan. 27, if the board is in favor of pursuing these two projects.
School officials said opening the RFPs in the coming weeks would allow time for bids to be returned, walkthroughs to take place, and interviews to be scheduled.
Candidates who have filed for the April 7 school board election will be announced at the meeting. The last day for people to file is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. There are three, three-year term positions available.
The three incumbents, Scott Byrne, Susan Thatcher, and Bob Oreskovic, filed opening day.
The school board will be recognized at the meeting as part of a statewide school board recognition program.
The board also will approve and swear in a new student representative to serve as a nonvoting adviser to the board.