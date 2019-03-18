A longtime teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School in Washington has been named the new principal for next school year.
Ann Joyce, who has taught fourth grade at the school for 28 years, will assume her new role this summer.
Joyce also has served as assistant principal while still teaching since 2017.
Father Jim Theby, OLL pastor, announced in January that current principal Tammy Rohman was leaving at the end of this school year.
“We assembled a search committee which took up the task of selecting the best candidate to serve as principal of our school for the coming year and into the future,” Father Jim told The Missourian. “The search committee received several excellent applications and resumes for our open position and reviewed them diligently.”
Several interviews were conducted, he said, and the committee deliberated and recommended Joyce as the next principal.
“I am very happy for our school community and for Mrs. Joyce as she takes up this new leadership role in our school which she loves so dearly,” he said. “She has been a leader in our school community for 28 years as one of our fourth-grade teachers and has built up strong relationships within our parish and school community throughout that time.
“It is because of this that I believe she will transition seamlessly into the responsibility of principal,” he noted. “Our parish and school are blessed to have Mrs. Joyce become our principal.”
Joyce said she’s excited about her new role and honored to be chosen as principal.
“I would like to thank the school, parents and parish members who showed their support over the years and especially last weekend when the announcement was made,” she said. “I pray for their continued support as we move forward on this new journey. My vision is to build a trusting collaborative relationship with staff, parents and students guided by Catholic values, and to communicate this vision effectively to the members of the school and parish communities.”
Joyce added she’s proud of the educational curriculum offered at Lourdes. She plans to continue to support the teachers and offer professional development on current best practices, technology and STEM.
“I plan to offer my Summer STEM Camps and want to continue my robotics and coding after-school clubs,” she said. “I will miss teaching, but want to be in the classrooms and at lunch with the students as much as possible. I may be losing a classroom, but will be gaining the opportunity to interact with all the students at Lourdes.
“After many former principals, co-workers and friends gently encouraged me over the past few years, I felt that now was the right time to accept this challenge.”
Joyce is a lifelong resident of Washington. She and her husband John have been married for 25 years and have two sons, Brendan and Conor, who attended Our Lady of Lourdes School.
She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Master of Arts degree from Maryville University-St. Louis.
She also worked for 18 years at The Missourian in many departments, including 15 years as the Newspaper in Education (NIE) coordinator and sponsorship coordinator until 2005.
She joined the teaching staff at Our Lady of Lourdes in 1991.