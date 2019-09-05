Union High School students spent time this past summer learning about the college application process and how to become a leader as part of the Rural Emerging Leaders program offered by the University of Chicago.
“One of the reasons (to participate in the program) was to get us exposed to the city environment and what that’s like,” said Tanner Hall, sophomore,. “We live in a town of 10,000 people, unlike a city that has 1 million people. Also, it gave us exposure to the campus and the college application process.”
Hall was one of five current sophomores who participated in the program. Collin Gerdel, Kacey Feth, Sage Sparkman and Rachel Bolte also attended.
The program is geared to give young high school students exposure to the college application process and leadership skills. It lasted one week.
Two seniors, Grace Coppinger and Amanda Langford, participated in a three-week course, giving them a small dose of what the college experience encompasses.
The Missourian was able to sit down with all the students except for Langford, who was participating in an A+ program and couldn’t get away.
Sophomores
For the sophomores, the consensus was that this experience gave them an encouraging step in the right direction. They have now started thinking about college and it shaped how they are going to complete high school.
“I don’t really have anyone who has gone to college in my family,” Feth said. “So, I wanted that hands-on, what’s it like type of experience.”
Hall said that the college admissions office at the university helped them.
“They told us what colleges are looking for and that’s going to help me pick my classes I want in the future,” he said.
The student also learned that getting into top universities requires more than just good grades.
“Especially extracurriculars too,” Bolte said. “In addition to having a good course list, they’re looking for well-rounded people. Getting involved was a big emphasis.”
The students also learned about students who have similar aspirations, such as a topic of study they want to major in.
“We spoke to a bunch of kids who went to college there and learned what their experience was like,” Gerdel said. “We had a formal dinner and we had our interests in mind. My interest was biology and a biology graduate was there and told us what type of clubs she joined.”
Seniors
For Coppinger, since she was taking a three-week course, she got to experience what college is like first hand.
“I participated because I wanted to see Chicago and live on my own,” Coppinger said. “For me it was just three weeks of freedom. I wanted to experience that before college and find out what it was like to live in a dorm and how to make new friends. I met more people in the course of a day than the course of a year and a half here. It was awesome to be thrown into that diversity.”
She took a course about community engagement and civic discourse. Coppinger said she took the class because she is captain of Union High School’s speech team and is interested in public speaking. She wants to become an advocate for marine rights.
“Going into that class, I knew that wasn’t something I would be able to get here or at another college,” Coppinger said.
Coppinger said she was able to explore the city of Chicago. She got to see what an urban campus is like, as she walked to class with castles and skyscrapers above her.
“I now know what college is going to look like, and what I want out of college,” Coppinger said.
Environment
For the sophomores, they met other students from rural areas throughout the country, as well as foreign students. For the seniors, they met people from all over the country and world as well.
“I liked hearing from so many different viewpoints because we come from the same community and share some of the same views,” Feth said. “There was a lot of times we were able to debate with people, and it was always with people with different backgrounds. It was so interesting to hear about their lifestyle and what shaped their views.”
Each program required the students to apply to get accepted.
“I think it was incredible at how much effort was put into this camp,” Sparkman said. “We got to do so much. We didn’t just stay on the campus. We got to go downtown and went on a riverboat tour. We also went to a baseball game. I think it was just an incredible experience that I’m happy I got to have.”
Union’s Trott
The program itself is sponsored by investment banker Byron Trott, a Union High School and University of Chicago graduate. He has worked with billionaires such as Warren Buffett. The students were able to meet with Trott.
“He talked about Warren Buffett like he was his uncle,” Gerdel said.
“It’s a testament to him. A lot of what he talked about was that hard work can get you were you want to go,” Bolte said. “For someone who’s a billionaire, that’s easy to say when you have a billion dollars. But knowing that he came from the same place that we did, and went through the same system that we are going through, it’s very encouraging to know that.”