The Union R-XI School Board voted Tuesday night to keep the tax rate levy the same as last year.
The levy is set at $3.84 per $100 in assessed valuation, which includes a debt service levy at $1.05 per $100 in assessed valuation.
The $3.84 total has been the same since 2016.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the board voluntarily rolled back the tax levy compared to what the state auditor proposed.
The auditor put the tax-rate ceiling at $2.95 for the incidental levy, but the district rolled it back to $2.79.
The district also has a rollback to its debt service levy. The auditor said the district could charge $1.22, but the district agreed to $1.05 debt service levy.
The $3.84 total comes from the debt service levy combined with the incidental levy.
Overall, the district has the ability to tax up to $4.18 if it went with the state auditor’s proposed rates.
The district saw a 5.65 percent increase in its assessed valuation this year, meaning come tax time the district will receive more dollars from personal property taxes.
Weinhold said that the valuation could increase.
As of August, the assessed valuation of Franklin County was $346,112,364. The total real estate is valued at $275,482,519, while the personal property tax totals $70,629,845.
Weinhold said that the valuation changes daily. For example, property taxes from cars being sold and bought in the county affects the rate.
He also noted that it is the highest increase in assessed valuation since 2014. He said it usually averages a 3-4 percent increase.
The rates provide revenues for the fiscal year which began July, 1, 2019.
Tax rates are determined by dividing the amount of revenue needed by the current assessed valuation. That result is multiplied by 100.
Public school districts are required to set their levy on or before Sept. 1, following the state auditor’s approval of the board of equalization valuations received by the district in August of each year.
There was a tax rate hearing prior to the board meeting, but no one from the public came to speak.
Finances
The board also voted to pass the annual secretary of the board report.
Weinhold and Michelle Fink, director of finance, worked on the report.
“You can look at a lot of things about every school district,” Weinhold said. “It’s kind of our report card without the academics. It’s got the financial information. It has everything on there. (Fink) collects the data and does a wonderful job at it.”
The data includes revenues, expenditures and other budget information for the district.
It can be viewed at go.boarddocs.com/mo/unionrxi/Board.nsf/files/BEZL9Y550367/$file/ASBR%20Report%202018-19.pdf.