The Union R-XI School district is set to undergo a major technology project in 2020.
The district is making plans to move its data center to Union Middle School. The project is necessary because the district’s recently announced plans to sell Clark-Vitt Elementary.
The data center is currently housed in Clark-Vitt. Technology Director Matt Jones said the district began looking at moving and upgrading the center with all the recent improvement projects at district-owned facilities.
Earlier this month, the district announced Clark-Vitt, located at 1 Clark Ave. had been sold to the Franklin County Children and Families Community Resource Board (FCCRB).
The final sale of the building is contingent on the FCCRB receiving letters of intent from two agencies which will be the largest tenants of the new space. The FCCRB expects to take possession of the building after the summer school session is concluded in July of 2020.
The terms of the deal manes the district, and its data center have to relocate. The data center has six racks of equipment that “power the district,” Jones said.
Jones said his team is working with Navigate Building Solutions and HTK Architects on the data center project. Both Navigate and HTK has worked with the district on the various Prop Wildcats projects in the district.
Navigate’s Cory Bextermueller and district staff are working on costs and helping to come up with a design for the project. “We’re kind of identifying the needs right now in order to make that happen,” Jones said.
All that’s known right now is the location. The IT department has picked out a space in the 1995 addition to the middle school in the old shop room.
“We identified a space we think is not going anywhere for a while,” Jones said. “This is not a move we want to do again.”
Jones said the space is perfect for a data center.
“The room we identified is off the shop,” he said. “It’s surrounded on six sides by concrete — environmentally we feel like it’s a good room. It has no supply or draining plumbing around it or above it — those were things that were important to us. It has interior access only.”
For the new facility, Jones said the goal is to have 200-amp service, dedicated cooling, redundant dedicated cooling and hopefully a generator.
“(A generator) is something we’ve never had,” he said. “In the event of a power outage, you know we’re fortunate that happens rarely, we maintain about four hours of backup battery. If we think the outage is going to last longer, maintenance has to scramble to get us a generator. It’s kind of a hassle.”
Jones said the goal is to do the move so the data center can be housed at the middle school for some time.
“We’ve been housed in Clark-Vitt for quite a while,” Jones said. “It’s not a move I’d volunteer for — you know just say ‘Hey, let’s move our entire central infrastructure.’ If we’re being forced to do it, we want to do it right.”
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said Navigate is working on coming up with some costs. He said it could be in the ballpark of $100,000, but those numbers are not close to being finalized.
The goal is to have the project wrapped up in the spring before the school year ends, Jones said. The school board will have to approve all contracts related to the project.