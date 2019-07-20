A name needs to be chosen for the new elementary school currently under construction.
The Union R-XI Board of Education Wednesday night agreed to chose a new name based on input from the public. Board members have created a form that they will release through social media channels as well as the district website within the next week.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said at the meeting that board members would whittle down the submissions to just a handful to choose from. The board wants to get input from the entire Union community for the new school name
The board will accept submissions until Aug. 20, to give board members a week to go through them all before the next meeting on Aug. 27.
The board has already named something related to the project — a new road.
As part of the project, a road recently was constructed to connect Progress Parkway to Prairie Dell Road at the new elementary school site. Because the district is building the road, it was able to choose the name — Little Wildcats Parkway.
Teacher Resignation
A last-minute agenda item was added to the meeting under new business. A fourth-grade teacher at Clark-Vitt Elementary unexpectedly resigned to work closer to home, district officials said.
The district plans to hire a teacher by the first week of school, Aug. 19, and the next board meeting isn’t until Aug. 27. The motion the board approved said that the candidate must pass a background check.
The board agreed to allow for a new teacher to start work prior to being officially hired by the board, whoever that may be.
That is against board policy, but something the board will be looking at changing for the future.
“That’s something we’re going to need to address in policy, quite honestly. It’s a situation that does come up once in a while,” Board President Virgil Weideman said. “To make it official, we’re going to go ahead and let them do this even though policy doesn’t allow for that.”
Weinhold said that officials will go back to candidates they had interviewed earlier this year, and they weren’t worried about filling the position.
Miscellaneous
Union High School’s Student Council will be getting a new assistant sponsor. The board agreed to create the new position. There will now be two assistants and one head sponsor.
The board also agreed to purchase new playground equipment for Central Elementary School. The equipment also will benefit the Early Childhood Center and be ADA accessible. It will include a few slides and a climbing wall.
“It’s a small area, it needs a revamp and we think this is a good time for it,” Weinhold said.
The board approved a bid from Zeager Bros., Inc. for $107,784.
The board also agreed to purchase new kitchen equipment. Central Restaurant Products Wholesale and Supplies was awarded the contract for $31,026. That will include a convection oven, refrigerator pass through, heated holding cabinet and combi-steamer.
Additionally, the board agreed to renew a contract with Head Start. The program will be billed $200 for each high school classroom space used during the school year. A similar agreement was renewed with Great Circle. It is a behavioral health program that the district uses.
The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. It’s on a Tuesday instead of a Wednesday because it will include a tax hearing.