National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) officials Wednesday announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists, including three students in Franklin County, in the 65th annual scholarship program.
Drew H. Snider, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Brandon M. Titter, Washington High School, and Nicholas K. Fulton, Fulton School at St. Albans, were all named semifinalists.
These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.