The three incumbents whose terms will expire in April were the first to file Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, for the Washington School Board election.
Scott Byrne, 261 Hunters Ridge Drive, Labadie, was the first to register. He has served on the board since 2008.
Bob Oreskovic, 4305 Green Briar Court, Washington, was the second to file. He is completing his first three-year term. He was elected in 2017.
Next was Susan Thatcher, 7 Riverwood Farm, Labadie, a board member since 2014.
The three seats will be on the Tuesday, April 7, 2020, election.
Tuesday was the first day candidates could file. Filing will close Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5 p.m.
School board candidates should file in Julie Bell’s office at the district office, 220 Locust St. in Washington.
Regular filing hours following the opening day will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The school district will be closed for winter recess from the close of business Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Except for the first and last day of filing, filing will not occur on days that the district is closed due to inclement weather. Classes were canceled Tuesday due to the snow and road conditions, but the administration office was open for filing.
School board candidates must be U.S. citizens and resident taxpayers of the district who have resided in the state of Missouri for one year preceding their election.
Additionally, candidates must be at least 24 years of age, not delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on stated residence.
Candidates also cannot be a registered sex offender, found guilty of nor pleaded guilty to a felony under Missouri law, have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a felony under the federal laws.
Candidates must have filed all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which they were candidates.
The board generally meets monthly on designated Wednesday evenings during the school year and the summer. Meetings are held in the board room on the second floor of the district office, 200 Locust St., at 7 p.m.