East Central College had significantly more students enrolled in the summer semester this year compared to last year.
The 30 percent increase of students came with a slight drop in course completion rate, said Heath Martin, student development vice president, noting it’s normal to see that due to the large enrollment increase.
Martin presented his findings to the board of trustees Monday night, Oct. 7. The success rate dropped from 78.2 to 78 percent.
“I still think that’s a solid number and something we should be proud of,” he said. The credit hours also increased this summer by 25.7 percent.
The state of Missouri has indicated that course completion rates are key performance indicators, Martin explained.
The success rate includes students who drop classes. Students with a D, F, withdrawal with approval or an administrative withdrawal do not count as a success.
Martin noted half of the enrollment increase was due to the Three for Free program the college offered high school juniors and seniors.
At the next board meeting, Martin said he hopes to have a full-year report to present so the board can compare both school years.
Three for Free
High school students who will graduate in 2020-21 were given the opportunity to take a free course at ECC during the 2019 summer semester.
Students were able to take an online or on-campus course at no cost in regards of tuition. They were responsible for course fees and textbooks.
Megen Strubberg, director of early college programs, said 98 students enrolled in the first-year program, five of whom were home-schoolers.
The Three for Free students’ success rate was 79.3 percent, which Martin said was 1.3 percent better than the adult students.
“We were very pleased to offer our Three for Free program this summer,” he said.
Students needed a 3.0 grade-point average or a 2.5-2.99 grade-point average with an ACT score to demonstrate they were “college ready.”
Martin noted the importance of the program and dual-enrollment opportunities.
“We know that it increases access to higher education,” he said. “It also increases the number of degrees and certificates that are eventually awarded.”
Strubberg said 22 different school districts were represented. There are 24 districts in ECC’s service area, but if the students took an online course they could be from anywhere.
Additionally, Strubberg said they had students from Jefferson City and St. Joseph take an online course.
“We want them to come to our campus or take an online course and have a positive experience,” said Martin. “Hopefully that experience will lead to them enrolling in the institution as a full-time student upon high school graduation.”
Many board members expressed concern with the no-location requirement because if the student is from far away there’s an unlikely chance they’ll attend ECC after high school graduation.
Strubberg said they would look into that.
“We feel this was really a successful program,” said President Jon Bauer. “We’ll continue to analyze this. I think this is a great way for students to have an opportunity to do college level work on our campus. We also feel the longer we do this, we’ll see those students trickle in as full-time students because they’ll identify with being a student here.”
Of the 98 students enrolled, 18 students took more than one class.
“If they took an additional class it cost $51 per credit hour,” said Strubberg.
Specific classes were offered for the program. In summer 2018, only 60 percent of the seats were taken of all the classes the college offered.
The Three for Free students filled in only open seats in courses that were already being offered.
The college provided a survey after the semester and Strubberg said ECC received positive feedback from the students.
As part of the program, a text messaging platform was used to check in with the students each week. She noted several students thought that was a helpful tool.
“They rarely responded to email, but they would text me right back,” said Strubberg.
She noted that students had a hard time adjusting to ECC’s technology so she spent a lot of time walking students through certain processes. Next summer, she said they will incorporate an orientation program to discuss technology, attendance, the differences between college and high school, email etiquette and respectful communication.
“I think it helped to have a single point of contact,” she said, “but I know orientation will help.”
Bauer noted he thinks the program has long-range benefits.
“It’s beneficial to have classes with an array of students,” he said.