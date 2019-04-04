Washington School District teachers recently were named the South Central Region Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Educator of the Year on all three levels in which the honor is given — elementary, middle school and high school.
Clearview Elementary kindergarten teacher Becky Zanin was named the Educator of the Year on the elementary level.
The Educator of the Year on the middle school level was presented to Sharen Jones, Washington Middle School Special Education teacher.
Washington High School and Middle School Band teacher Tricia Holm was named the Educator of the Year on the high school level.
School districts and individuals had the opportunity to nominate top educators for the award. They must submit the application with letters of recommendation from a fellow educator and an administrator.
The South Central Region executive board reviewed the applications and voted.
Washington Middle School teachers Logan Schamerloh and Monica Hiatt, co-presidents of the Washington Teachers Association, presented the winners with flowers and a congratulatory letter. The winners also will receive $500 apiece.
Zanin, Jones and Holm will be recognized at the MSTA Spring Celebration Thursday, April 11, at Temple Baptist Church in Sullivan.