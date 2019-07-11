Last November, Carrie Wilson Herndon, a STEM teacher at The Fulton School at St. Albans, began writing a grant for the Innovative Technology Education Fund (ITEF).
ITEF is a St. Louis-based, charitable, private, nonprofit foundation that strives to advance the innovative and creative use of technology to promote excellence in K-12 education with an interest in schools and students with minimal access to the tools and strategies that spark innovation.
Each year, ITEF awards grants and actively seeks collaborative partnerships with innovative educators throughout the region. To date it has have given more than $3.4 million to area schools for enhanced learning through the use of technology.
Founded in 1994, The Fulton School (TFS) is an independent Montessori school located in Franklin County with grades ranging from preschool to 12th grade.
“As a small, young, independent school without an endowment to support innovative technology, it is challenging to find funding for our students’ out-of-the-box endeavors,” Head of School Kara Douglass said. “Our students’ joy of learning and curiosity surprises me every day. They approach me to request robotics and other equipment, but we usually have to push to find lesser, lower-cost compromises or do without. This grant proposal is an exciting opportunity.”
Herndon named the grant, “Innovative Partnerships With Nonprofits,” and designed it as a student and community-based collaboration to collect, analyze and catalogue data in partnership with two other local nonprofits: Friends of the Rainforest (FOTR) and Shaw Nature Reserve.
By partnering with these nonprofits, TFS students would get the chance to work alongside experts who are passionate about their work. Plus, the partnership would expand its reach beyond just the TFS student population.
“The proposal I submitted provides funds for technology that will allow students to design and build educational materials and software for our two nonprofit partners,” said Herndon.
Herndon is specifically talking about zSpace technology, which combines elements of virtual and augmented reality in a computer. zSpace allows people to interact with simulated objects in virtual environments as if they are real.
“One of our main goals is to have students use zSpace technology -— from a 3-D scanner or 3-D printer to zSpace computers and software,” Herndon said.
With the technology provided by this grant, students could conduct historical and scientific studies with this equipment while building and maintaining map and geographic databases for both FOTR and Shaw.
The Fulton School received word in late spring that it was the recipient of a $56,354 grant from ITEF.
The students were challenged to help devise a list of equipment that might be used in their experiments, classes, and field trips.
A few of the items that will be covered by the grant include a CNC machine for precisely cutting large aluminum and wood parts for projects; CorelDraw Software that students can use with the CNC machine, 3-D scanner and printer for designing files; 3-D scanner to replicate artifacts and perform comparison studies from different geographic locations; 3-D printer that will interface with the 3D scanner; thermal camera to measure the heat signature of plants and animals; solar and weather proof trail camera; a drone with a camera for geographic data collection and land surveys; PCR and electrophoresis kit for teaching hands-on biotech lab DNA amplification and separation; a variety of robotics equipment; and all associated technology and equipment training needed for students and faculty.
Also covered by the grant are three zSpace AR/VR workstations. This state-of-the-art computer combines elements of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create lifelike experiences.
Students use a zSpace stylus (held in the hand like a pen) and wear zSpace glasses — both of which are tracked by the computer. As the user tilts his head to look around an object, zSpace dynamically updates to display the correct perspective in full, high-definition.