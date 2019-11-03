East Central College Employees are seemingly happier working there compared to last year.
The results from the Chronicle of Higher Education 2019 Employee Satisfaction Survey showed every area improved this year. The results were presented at the board of trustees retreat Wednesday, Oct. 30.
From job satisfaction to communication, the survey average improved from 36 percent to 49 percent.
The response rate provided by the survey showed that 188 surveys were sent out and a total of 96 responses were received.
President Jon Bauer said the survey was sent to full-time and part-time staff and faculty.
“We’re really pleased,” he said. “It’s important to see those results.”
The survey was sent out in the spring semester and the results were submitted in the summer. Since then administration has been analyzing the data.
“We’re not satisfied; we still want to be better,” said Bauer. “We want to be a place for employees and staff to excel and grow in their work.”
In addition to comparing the results to last year, Dr. Michelle Smith presented results dating back to 2014. This year’s results showed major improvement.
Bauer said the survey was important because it provides a quantifiable measure of how they’re doing.
“It’s difficult to know if you’re making progress without a measure,” he said.
Throughout the year, Bauer said communication across campus was worked on heavily.
“We’ve been mindful of sharing information with faculty and staff,” he said, noting they’ve focused on communication in different sized settings.
“When you’re able to see improvement (it shows) our efforts are paying off,” said Bauer. “But you have to work to maintain that.”
Another area Bauer said had improved significantly was shared governance. He said the addition of the shared governance council allowed faculty and staff to have a say in what’s happening at the college.
He noted that everyone had a part in the strategic plan the board recently voted into existence.
The shared governance results on the survey showed the percentage went from 16 percent last year to 55 percent satisfaction this year.
Retreat
The retreat was held Wednesday for board members to discuss agenda items without the pressure of voting on them.
Bauer said he hopes the board will schedule retreats at least twice a year.
“It’s good for the administrative team to get the board’s perspective and guidance on various issues,” he said.
In addition to presenting the survey results, Bauer also went over information from the ACCT Governance Leadership Institute he attended with Trustee Cookie Hays in August.
The board went over the importance of acting as a unit and nine principles that were discussed at the conference.
“We have a very conscientious board, but it’s always good to review,” he said.
Bauer also discussed the board’s role in accreditation and why it’s important.