Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer is meeting this week with each building principal as part of her annual “fall professional conversation.”
VanLeer will meet with principals at their school building to discuss achievement, demographic and/or engagement data, goals, building improvement plans, as well as their collaborative/leadership processes.
“It’s an opportunity for them to articulate the initiatives and plans for the year,” she said. “It’s about listening, conversing, asking questions, coaching and supporting them as they lead.”
VanLeer said information gleaned from the meetings also are part of each principal’s evaluation.
On Tuesday, VanLeer met with Jennifer Meyer, Campbellton Elementary principal; Jennifer Pecka, Labadie Elementary principal; and Dr. Mary Robertson, Augusta Elementary principal.
The schedule for Wednesday included meetings with Kristen Daffron, Marthasville Elementary principal; Aimee Harty, South Point Elementary principal; and Dr. Matt Busekrus, Clearview Elementary principal.
On Thursday, VanLeer will sit down with Kim Hunt, Washington West Elementary principal; Dr. Dawn Hellebusch, Early Learning Center director; and Laura Bruckerhoff, Washington Middle School principal.
The final round of meetings on Friday will be with Dr. Kelle McCallum, Washington High School principal, and Andy Robinson, Four Rivers Career Center director.
VanLeer said she will ask principals about the collaborative process in their buildings, including their professional building communities, grade level teams, committees, building leadership team and advisory teams.
“I want to know what processes they have in place to drive improvement,” she said.
VanLeer also wants to hear about building data that causes them to celebrate or to pause, as well as bridges and barriers to learning in their buildings.
The meetings also are a time for the principals to share any ideas they may have to improve the district as a whole, VanLeer said.