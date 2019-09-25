Catapult Learning’s Summer Journey program wrapped up its third year as part of Union R-XI’s summer curriculum.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes released a report from the company Wednesday night at the school board meeting.
In July, Hayes told The Missourian that summer school attendance was high.
This year, 1,137 students started summer school, with 1,034 students finishing the program.
Catapult Learning’s report added more depth to those numbers, noting the average attendance was 1,008 students per day, or 88.7 percent.
Hayes said, like in previous years, the program has been consistent and the test scores continue to rise.
“I think the report is straightforward. We’ve been doing it for a couple years now,” Hayes told the board. “They always give you survey results. You can look at data and observe that it’s been pretty consistent since the time that we had it. We do a pre and post test. Each year we have an increase in the reading and the math.”
Test scores raised 12 percent from the beginning of the summer to the end, according to the report.
Satisfaction surveys also were conducted by both staff and parents.
Of the 42 staff members who completed the survey, 92.9 percent agreed that teaching was a positive experience.
Of the 152 parents to complete the survey, 94 percent agreed they would recommend the program to other parents.
Hayes shared comments from a parent who complimented Central Elementary kindergarten teacher Stacy Titter. The parent said the art projects over the summer were great, and she was glad her son was able to attend school before going to kindergarten.
“Adding kindergarten to the summer school program was new,” he said. “To be a new kindergartner, that is a big deal. Being able to make it four weeks, all day is big.”
Overall, the program’s continued success was lauded by Hayes.
“There are ways we can tweak it, and we can for sure,” he said. “But it has always been a positive program and I think we have a lot of success because the large percentage of students who are going to school in the summer time.”
Asked if Union schools will continue with the program, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said talks for next year haven’t happened yet.
“We have not discussed it as an administrative team, but we do like our summer school,” Weinhold said.