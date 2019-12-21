Data and assessments were discussed at the recent student achievement committee in the Washington School District.
A committee update was given at the school board meeting Wednesday night, Dec. 18.
Board member Jason Oesterly said he appreciated the discussion on the ACT and how the high school is working to identify which students should be taking the college-entry test.
“Not everyone needs to take it and there may be another assessment for some students to take,” he said, noting students who are not planning to enter college and did not take the recommended course work for the ACT do not do as well, which brings down the district’s average.
Oesterly also said students at all grade levels take a lot of assessments and he would like to see the number reduced if possible.
Board member Scott Byrne said he’s impressed with all of the data gathered by the district. He said the district does need to make sure its curriculum is aligned to what’s expected on the ACT and other assessments.
“I’m satisfied the district is not satisfied with (test scores),” said Bob Oreskovic, who also attended the committee meeting. He said all of the assessments are important and students need to be prepared for them.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann, who oversees curriculum and instruction, led the committee meeting. Also in attendance were Dr. Kelle McCallum, Washington High School principal; Bradley Kuntzman, WHS counselor; Dr. Matt Busekrus, Clearview principal; Amanda Sweissguth, math instructional coach; and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rachael Franssen, who oversees human resources.
Board members on this committee are Oesterly and Byrne, but Oreskovic also was in attendance.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the student achievement committee meets a couple of times a year to review data, processes, curriculum concepts and assessment strategies.
“We also push in principals, counselors and a variety of other staff based on the committee needs or agenda items,” VanLeer said. “Our board is engaged, they ask questions and they learn right alongside us.
“This is critically important and shows their commitment to the district,” she added.
Including student achievement, the district has five board committees. The others are safety, health and well-being; school/community partnerships; facilities; and assets and sustainability (finance).