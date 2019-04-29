Outstanding team and individual sports achievement at Washington High School will soon be showcased in a new display near the football stadium.
The school board Wednesday night signed off on a project proposed by the Washington High School Athletic Association (WHSAA) to construct a set of record boards between the concession stand and bleachers at the football stadium.
Stacy Schiermeier, WHSAA board co-president, and Gordon Coates, board member, were at the meeting to share the plans. They said the boards will be for sports that currently do not have a place to display records that have been set.
There will be a total of six boards or panels, three double-sided. An illustration of the display also was provided.
The records will be updated as needed. The athletic association also may work with the graphic arts department at the Four Rivers Career Center in the future to help with the board overlays as needed.
The WHSAA has raised funds from its dinner auction for the project, estimated to cost $32,237.
The goal is to have the project completed over the summer break, with concrete and masonry work in June and the board framework hung in July.
Schiermeier said the athletic association is always looking for projects that will increase school pride in addition to supporting the teams.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said she’s excited about the records display and said the rendering looks great.
Board member Scott Byrne said the athletic association does an outstanding job in supporting the teams and this project is another example of the great work it does.
“I applaud you for taking this project and all of the others on,” he said.
Schiermeier said Horn Architects, Washington, drew up the plans, and the bid process has been completed.