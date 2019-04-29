Washington, MO (63090)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.