There are six finalists for the Washington School District and WINGS 2019 Support Staff Person of the Year.
The recipient will be announced at the closing ceremony for all staff next month.
Candidate must be a noncertified employee, which includes paraprofessionals, technology staff, custodians, buildings and grounds, maintenance, administrative assistants, food service, and nurses.
Anyone had the opportunity to submit a nomination.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and a committee reviewed the nominations and submitted the six finalists to the WINGS board, which will select the winner.
The finalists are as follows:
Dave Wells, daytime custodian at Washington High School;
Helen Thebeau, daytime custodian at Four Rivers Career Center;
Chris Gauzy, secretary at Washington Middle School;
Hanah Knickmeyer, paraprofessional in the toddler class at Early Learning Center;
Elizabeth Kloppe, special education paraprofessional at South Point Elementary; and
Julie Bell, administrative assistant to the superintendent and board of education secretary;
Dave Wells
Wells has been with the district for nine years. The person nominating Wells said he literally takes care of everything that needs maintenance at Washington High School.
“Sometimes in life you are blessed to work with people who love their jobs and do everything they can to make the lives of those around them better,” the person stated. “WHS is blessed that we have this gentleman in our ranks.”
Helen Thebeau
Thebeau has been with the district for 29 years. The person nominating Thebeau said she maintains the Four Rivers Career Center facilities inside and out.
“She is an unsung hero of our building,” the person stated. “Without her, the building wouldn’t thrive the way it does. She has impacted countless students over her time working in the School District of Washington.”
Chris Gauzy
Gauzy, who has been with the district for 12 years, was lauded for doing it all at the middle school, and doing it with a warm and inviting personality.
“Her organizational skills are off the charts,” the person nominating her stated. “She is always willing to do whatever is necessary to help make our building successful and a great place for our kids. Going above and beyond is part of her genetic makeup.”
Hanah Knickmeyer
Knickmeyer, a five-year employee with the district, was recognized for taking care of and meeting the needs of the toddlers in the class each and every day at the Early Learning Center.
“Having to drop off your young baby for school/day care is always one of the hardest things that a parent is faced with,” the person who nominated her said. “Her presence is one that is just so easy to love. She is kind, very patient, gentle and has a smile that lights up the room.”
Elizabeth Kloppe
Kloppe, who has been with the district for 12 years, works primarily with special education students in a small group setting at South Point Elementary. She also assists special education students in the regular education classroom, and helps students in specials, recess and lunch.
“She is a professional colleague who always gives her best to students each day,” the person who nominated her stated. “She has mastered her job responsibilities by being flexible, dedicated and is always striving to seek out ways to help students in their learning activities.”
Julie Bell
Bell, a 17-year veteran with the district, “does a little bit of everything” at the district office. Her primary job duties are school board meetings, BoardDocs, minutes (and everything associated with the board of education meetings), assisting with policies, liability insurance issues and bank reconciliations.
“She’s Dr. VanLeer’s right-hand man,” said the person who nominated Bell. “Her role in the district is vital. Her calming voice and demeanor is welcomed at the district office.
“She’s very knowledgeable about her job and the education field in general. She’s one of the first to arrive to the building and works hard every day. The School District of Washington is a better place because she’s a part of the team.”