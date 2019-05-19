Stacey Secor has been named the new assistant principal at Washington Middle School.
Secor will replace Laura Bruckerhoff, who will take over as principal at WMS. Current Principal Ron Millheiser is retiring.
For the past eighth years, Secor has been the coordinator of the No Excuses Program for the middle school.
In that position, she collaborated with teachers, counselors and outside agencies to offer alternative learning strategies and opportunities for struggling students.
“I’m eager to begin my next chapter as assistant principal — an opportunity to support students, teachers and parents as we prepare and mold our kids to be responsible adults,” Secor said.
“This is a super exciting time for our district,” she added. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the administrative team and WMS staff in building a school culture that sets high expectations, offers a variety of courses and extracurricular activities, and implements equitable and fair practices.”
Prior to working for the School District of Washington, Secor taught at East Central College. She brings over 15 years of experience as an educator.
She earned her undergraduate degree and specialist degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“Stacey will be an absolute perfect fit for WMS moving forward,” Millheiser said. “She embodies all of the characteristics that outstanding and high-achieving administrators must have in today’s school environment.”
Secor and her husband, Scott, live in the Washington School District. They have two daughters, Sebbie and Stella. Sebbie is in the 11th grade at Washington High School and Stella is in eighth grade at Washington Middle School.
The Secors are members of the Washington Elks Lodge, First Christian Church and Family Martial Arts Fitness Academy.