Dorothy Schowe of New Haven was named the 2019 Outstanding Alumna of East Central College at commencement May 11.
When she was presented with the award, she thought “why me?”
“There are a lot of more deserving folks,” Schowe said, tearing up.
Her time at ECC began back when the college was known as East Central Junior College.
She graduated from New Haven High School in spring of 1975. The class she graduated with consisted of 45 students.
“I couldn’t imagine going to a bigger school,” she said. “It was good that East Central was there.”
Schowe received her Associate of Arts degree in 1977 from ECC before transferring to Central Missouri State University, Warrensburg, for her bachelor’s degree in public relations.
In 1980, she accepted a temporary position at ECC in public relations. Within a couple of months, the position became full time.
“The knowledge you gain in one position prepares you for the next one,” she said.
After being in the public relations position at the college for five years, she began spending more of her time in student advisement and services areas.
The one-on-one work she spent with students evolved over time to helping single parents and displaced workers. She eventually became the point of contact at ECC for those people.
“It was rewarding to see those folks who wouldn’t have thought about college to have that opportunity,” said Schowe, who stayed with ECC until 2016 when she retired.
Two weeks before she retired, her second grandchild was born.
Since retirement, she’s been able to help out with her grandchildren more.
“I’m glad to have that opportunity,” Schowe said.
She’s also become more involved with the Scenic Regional Library. She is a member of the Friends of the Library for the New Haven branch and Scenic Regional Library Foundation.
“It’s a way to pay back (the library) for what I’ve benefitted from it,” she said.
Schowe’s mother made sure to take her to the library often when she was younger. It became a helpful resource for her while she was in college. Now, she makes sure to take her grandchildren there.
Schowe also is a member of the Franklin County Community Resource Board. She felt that with her 20 years of helping with student services there was a bit of a crossover with the board dedicated to helping children and families in the county.
“I feel like I’m a worthwhile member of that board because of my experience,” she said.
While working at the college, Schowe helped with the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s District Music Festival that’s held at ECC. She also established a scholarship in memory of her parents, Helen and Jack Luecke.
While it may be clear to others why Schowe was named an outstanding alumni, she has yet to understand it.
“I’m not sure why I was selected for this honor because there are far more deserving people who have attended ECC,” she said,” but I think I represent a lot of regular folks who live according to the words of Marian Wright Edelman: Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.”