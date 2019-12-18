Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, the Washington School District, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and most parochial/private elementary schools in the area were closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16-17.
Washington public schools will not have to make up the snow days. The school district added 60 instructional hours to the calendar this year to alleviate weather makeup days.
At Borgia High School, students followed an e-learning schedule both days. Students were able to access their assignments online so these days will not have to be made up either.
Most of the parochial elementary schools have snow days built into their schedules.
For Washington High School students, a modified final exam schedule has been posted on the high school web page. It also was sent out in an email blast to parents.
Borgia High officials said it will continue with its final exam schedule for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Most of the extracurricular activities were canceled Monday and some on Tuesday.
East Central College closed all of its locations Monday due to the snow and followed a delayed start Tuesday, opening for normal operations at 10 a.m.