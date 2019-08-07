In preparation for the 2019-20 school year, open houses have been scheduled throughout the Washington School District.
The open houses provide students and parents a chance to meet faculty members of their respective school and tour the building.
The first day of the school year is Thursday, Aug. 15.
The open house schedule is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 12
Clearview Elementary — Kindergarten, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Clearview Elementary — Grades 1-3, 5 to 6 p.m., and grades 4-6, 6 to 7 p.m.
South Point Elementary — Grades K-6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Washington West Elementary — Grades K-6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Campbellton Elementary — Grades K-6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Labadie Elementary — Grades K-6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Augusta Elementary — Grades K-6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Marthasville Elementary — Grades K-6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Early Learning Center — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Four Rivers Career Center — 4 to 7 p.m.
Washington Middle School — Grades 7-8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Washington High School — Grades 9-12, 5:30 to 7 p.m.