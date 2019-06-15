The Washington School District has received the Missouri School Boards’ Association 2019 Governance Team Award.
The award was presented during the Leadership Summit Awards Luncheon June 8 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel in St. Charles.
Only 33 school boards in Missouri received the award, which is based on promoting excellence in public school governance through professional development, leadership and advocacy.
“This is a very elite award, and the board and community should be very proud,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
School boards and superintendents that receive this award demonstrate the value of ongoing learning for continuous improvement.
“It’s the time and effort the board puts in that makes a huge difference,” VanLeer said. “They value public education, work to further their knowledge and engage in their governance duties at a high level. I appreciate that very much.”
The seven-member board includes John Freitag, president, Scott Byrne, vice president, Susan Thatcher, treasurer, and directors Kevin Blackburn, Bob Oreskovic, Jason Oesterly and Matt Wilson.
Recipients of the award have met the following criteria:
The district is accredited.
All seven school board members have obtained Essential CBM certification from MSBA (or were grandfathered from the requirement).
At least two board members have attained the Advanced CBM level of certification from MSBA.
At least one board member has attained the Master’s level of certification from MSBA.
A quorum of the board and superintendent attended MSBA’s 2018 Annual Conference.
At least three board members and the superintendent (or other central office administrator) attended the 2019 MSBA Spring Regional Meeting.
The district representative attended MSBA’s 2019 Legislative Forum.
A board representative participated in MSBA’s 2018 Delegate Assembly.
Accepting the award on behalf of the Washington School District were VanLeer, board of education members John Freitag, Susan Thatcher and Jason Oesterly, and student representative to the board Tristan Zeh.