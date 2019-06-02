The Washington School Board this week approved a resolution authorizing Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, St. Louis, to purchase $26 million in general obligation bonds following passage of the district’s April 2 bond issue to build a new school and make safety improvements districtwide.
“Stifel took the bonds to market Tuesday and there was a high demand for the them,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
Lorenzo Boyd, Stifel managing director, was at the school board meeting Wednesday night to discuss the bond pricing results.
The oversubscription of bonds allowed the district to lower interest rates in nearly every maturity by as many as 4 basis points, he said.
Stifel committed to underwrite approximately $575,000 of unsold bonds at the end of the order period.
The district received orders from retail and a variety of money managers, insurance companies, investment groups, banks and trusts departments.
Boyd said each basis point is worth approximately $34,000 in interest cost savings.
The district’s total interest rate on the bonds is 3.26 percent, which VanLeer said is “fantastic.”
Total debt service on the bonds was about $133,000, lower than the prepricing to final pricing.
Boyd said the school district received an upgrade of its rating from Standard and Poor (S&P) from AA- to AA, which will save the district as much as 0.05 percent in interest expense or about $170,000 on the bond financing.
Boyd said the district is in the top 10 percent of all 181 schools rated by S&P, and only seven of those districts are rated higher than Washington.
“We were very pleased with the upgrade,” he said.
The bond resolution documents were prepared by the district’s bond counsel, Gil-more & Bond, St. Louis.
Bond Proceeds
The school board Wednesday night also authorized VanLeer to continue to study how to best invest bond proceeds before and during construction on the school projects.
“We will get a drawdown schedule from the architect and each month we will pull out only the money we need to pay bills, but the rest will be invested and earning interest,” VanLeer explained.
Business Director Robin Kluesner contacted Missouri Schools Investment Program (MOSIP) and local banks for their proposals for investment of bond proceeds.
VanLeer said all of the proposals are very competitive and she most likely will utilize two local banks, but a final decision has not yet been made. She asked the board to authorize her to make the decision once she completes additional research.
She added she prefers to keep the money local.
“If we can keep it within the community it’s a win-win,” said board President John Freitag.
Based on the proposals, the average interest rate on the investments ranges from 2.3 to 2.42 percent which would mean an additional $1 million in revenue for the district.
VanLeer said that money can then be used to pay down debt or complete other capital projects.