Clark-Vitt School in Union has been sold to the Franklin County Children and Families Community Resource Board (FCCRB).
The sale of the school, located at 1 Clark Ave., and adjacent real estate was announced Thursday.
“I think what they have planned is a great use for the community,” Union Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said. “I think it worked out well for both parties.”
FCCRB Plans
The FCCRB is made up of community leaders appointed by the Franklin County Commission. The board’s mission is to oversee the Putting Kids First Children’s Services Fund, which was approved by the Franklin County voters in November 2008.
The purpose of the fund is to help build and sustain a comprehensive mental system of care for children and families in Franklin County.
According to a press release, FCCRB plans to renovate the old Clark-Vitt School. The new facility will become a children and family community resource center.
The plan is to house several agencies in one location.
“This has long been a dream of the Community Resource Board, to provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ for families to receive needed services and care,” said Chris Jensen, chair of the FCCRB in a press release. “We have been diligently working for the past 10 years to strengthen our system and to build relationships between our Franklin County children’s services agencies in order to provide the most comprehensive and effective services for Franklin County children and families.”
Jensen said the central location will allow for more “efficient and successful coordination of care.”
“It is our belief that this building project will be transformative for our overall system of supportive and preventative services throughout all of Franklin County,” he said.
The new FCCRB facility will provide office space for the participating agencies. The new center also will have shared space for training and meetings.
FCCRB plans to use the school’s gymnasium for interactive therapy and supervised visitations for families.
Reason for Sale
Weinhold said the deal had been in the works for about a year. The school district is in the process of building a new elementary school, Prairie Dell Elementary. The building is set to open for the 2020-21 school year.
Weinhold said the building construction is on track and the district is confident it will be finished before the start of the school year.
When Prairie Dell Elementary is complete, Weinhold said the district won’t need the old Clark-Vitt school.
“We really didn’t need to have it,” he said.
The district had discussed several plans on what to do with the old building, but ultimately settled on selling the old school.
The Clark-Vitt school is located on land donated by Ida Clark. Weinhold said the deed for the property requires it to be used for kids, meaning the district had limited sales prospects.
The FCCRB center fits that description and seemed like a natural fit, Weinhold said.
“We are pleased that the Clark-Vitt Elementary building and site will continue to be used in a manner consistent with the vision that Ida Clark had when she donated the land many years ago for the purpose of serving the children of the community,” he said.
Sale Details
Under the sales agreement Weinhold said the district will receive $850,000. The money will be paid out over 10 years at a rate of $85,000 per year.
Weinhold said the money has to go into the district’s capital improvement fund. From there, it can be spent on a variety of things. He noted that a new school bus, for example, costs around $85,000.
The final sale of the building is contingent on the FCCRB receiving letters of intent from two agencies which will be the largest tenants of the new space. The FCCRB expects to take possession of the building after the summer school session is concluded in July of 2020.
Once the FCCRB takes over, the build-out of the existing space will commence in order to accommodate the new intended uses. The FCCRB has contracted with Navigate Building Solutions for consulting services and to provide project management on all aspects of the building project.
More information about the FCCRB can be found at www.franklincountykids.org.