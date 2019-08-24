The Washington School Board will set its 2019-20 property tax rate during its meeting Wednesday night.
The public hearing and meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the board room at the administration building. Public comments will be accepted.
The tax levy calculation has been reviewed by the state auditor’s office. The proposed levy is $4.1695 per $100 assessed valuation, which includes a slight rollback. The breakdown follows:
Incidental — $3.5716.
Capital Projects — 0.1279 cents.
Debt Service — 0.4700 cents.
The current tax rate levy is $4.1862.
The tax rates are set to produce the revenues which the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shows to be required from property tax.
Each tax rate is determined by dividing the amount of revenue needed by the current assessed valuation. The result is multiplied by 100 so the tax rate will be expressed in cents per $100 valuation.
Public school districts must approve their tax levies on or before Sept. 1, following the state auditor’s approval of the Board of Equalization calculations received by the district in August.
Agenda
Other items on the agenda Wednesday night include approval of the district’s assessment plan, which is a required document from the state.
A report on opening day enrollment will be given and there will be a second reading on a number of policy changes.
A schedule for the regular review and evaluation of district programs and departments will be presented to the board.