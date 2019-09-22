The Washington School Board will meet Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at the administration building.
The board will meet in closed session to discuss legal and personnel issues, including the superintendent evaluation.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann will give a report on the district’s 2019 summer school program.
The board also will hear a report on the goals and objectives for the buildings and grounds department from Kevin Hunewill, director.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer will talk about the recent EdPlus’s Superintendent Roundtable, where she was one of the featured Ignite presenters.
A third reading and approval will be sought on a number of policy revisions.
The board also will review and adopt a Hazard Mitigation Plan required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to be eligible to apply for state and federal grant funds for pre-disaster hazard mitigation during the 2020-25 time period.
Another action item on the agenda is locker replacement in the Washington Middle School gym for both the girls and boys locker rooms. Three companies have submitted bids.
Along with locker replacement, the request for proposals also included two alternates — one for the demolition and removal of existing lockers and another for continuous piano-style hinges on the locker doors for greater durability.