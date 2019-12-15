The Union R-XI Board of Education Monday night will host its final scheduled meeting of 2019.
The board, which traditionally meets the third Wednesday of the month, will instead meet Monday at the new administration building at 21 Progress Parkway due to the holidays. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
On the agenda is a regular update from Navigate Building Solutions. Navigates will provide status updates on the school’s ongoing construction projects.
The board also is set to consider a resolution to approve the issuance and sale of $8.75 million general obligation bonds. The board has discussed redoing its bonding in recent months.
In new business, the board will review the curriculum approval process and a discuss a new position. The district is considering adding a special education teacher for the early childhood center.
The board also will vote on a dual credit agreement with Missouri State University, and student teaching memorandum of understanding with Central Methodist University and receive evaluations from the parents as teachers, Missouri Preschool program, early childhood special education and the technology program.