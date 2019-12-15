Filing for three open seats on the Washington School Board will begin Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 a.m. and close Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5 p.m.
The seats will be on the Tuesday, April 7, 2020, ballot.
The three board members whose terms will expire are Scott Byrne, who has served since 2008; Susan Thatcher, a board member since 2014; and Bob Oreskovic, who has served since 2017.
Board members serve three-year terms.
School board candidates should file in Julie Bell’s office at the district office, 220 Locust St. in Washington. Regular filing hours following the opening day of filing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The school district will be closed for winter recess from the close of business Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Except for the first and last day of filing, filing will not occur on days that the district is closed due to inclement weather.