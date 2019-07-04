The Washington School Board approved the purchase of a used minivan for the buildings and grounds department through the State of Missouri Surplus Program at the cost $11,800.
The van is a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan with 44,083 miles. The van will replace a 2005 van used primarily by the custodial supervisor to visit buildings, move equipment and supplies between buildings. It also is used by the buildings and grounds department to attend meetings, conferences and to pick up parts.
The 2005 van replaced by the newly purchased one will replace a 2002 van used by food service to transport meals from Washington West Elementary to the Early Learning Center. The 2002 van will be listed to sell on GovDeals, which allows government agencies to sell surplus items.
The funds used to purchase the 2012 van are available from the buildings and grounds vehicle rotation budget. The proposal to buy the new van first arose after a need to replace the food service’s 2002 van was expressed.