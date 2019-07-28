The St. Clair R-XIII School Board agreed to a lease-purchase of three new buses at a special board meeting Thursday, July 25.
“The buses are part of a bus replacement schedule approved over a year ago,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “For the lease paperwork, the company needed specific actions for these three buses.”
The board approved a new 29-passenger small bus with a wheelchair lift, a 2017 84-passenger standard school bus and a 2016 29-passenger small bus. The buses were already included the school district’s budget.
The new bus will cost $10,023 a year, for eight years. The other 2017 and 2016 model-year buses will cost $17,984.82 combined, for seven years. Payment for all three buses is due Aug. 1.
The board also hired two teachers at the special meeting.
Lauran Spier was hired as a math teacher at St. Clair High School and Tanya Declue was hired as a special education teacher for Edgar Murray Elementary.
Kruse said that the teachers hired filled open vacancies. He said it was a nice coincidence the board was able to hire them at the special board meeting, rather than waiting until the next scheduled board meeting Aug. 22.