The Washington School Board has adopted a $75.3 million spending plan for the 2019-20 school year.
The number is significantly higher because it includes about $15.8 million to retire the 2010 bond issue, using funds set aside in escrow, as well as $1 million from the recently passed bond issue.
Voters this past April approved a $26 million no-tax rate increase bond issue to construct a new elementary school and safety improvements districtwide. The bulk of those bond funds will be spent in the 2020-21 school year.
“We believe our budget exemplifies our efforts to do what is best for students while also being fiscally responsible as stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
VanLeer said the economic climate has improved, but it’s never predictable and the district will continue to monitor expenditures, as it works to maintain a balanced budgeting approach.
The board approved the new budget at a special meeting Friday morning at the administration building. The vote was 7-0 with all board members present.
VanLeer said the new budget was completed after several meetings with school leaders and budget workshops with the board.
Missouri public schools are required to adopt their budgets by June 30 of each year.
The 2019-20 budget reflects total operating revenue projections of $50,682,583 while operating expenditures total $50,672,047.
VanLeer noted the operating budget projects a surplus of $10,536, and an ending reserve balance of 34.21 percent.
Expenditures
The new budget has estimated annual total expenditures of $75,255,737.
It reflects a step advancement on the salary schedule for all staff and an additional $400 to the base salary. The average salary increase for all staff is about 3.1 percent.
The 2019-20 budget also includes a 3 percent increase in transportation cost; 4.9 percent increase in health insurance costs; and 6 percent increase in utility costs.
VanLeer said officials recognize that its teachers, principals and support staff members are its most valuable resources and accordingly, the largest portion — more than 50 percent of the total budget — is allocated to human resources.
A breakdown of expenses by all funds is as follows:
Teachers — $29,855,830, 39.7 percent.
General Fund (which also includes some salaries) — $18,228,790, 24.2 percent.
Capital Projects — $3,087,192, 4.1 percent.
Debt Service Fund — $20,190,212, 26.7 percent.
Student Activities Fund — $900,000, 1.2 percent.
Bond Issue — $1,283,036, 1.7 percent.
Food Services — $1,787,427, 2.4 percent.
The teachers fund, general fund, student activities fund and food service fund make up the operational budget.
Revenue
Total revenue for next year is projected at $57,785,313.
The new budget assumes an average 6.7 percent growth in assessed valuations, which will result in projected tax revenue growth of 4.8 percent.
VanLeer said this is due to tax levy ceiling calculations, which will require the tax levy to be lowered. Final assessed values will not be fully known until later in July and any changes will be reflected in budget revisions throughout the year.
Because the Washington School District is largely funded through the local tax effort — property taxes make up 73.6 percent of total revenue — VanLeer said it’s important to preserve healthy reserve balances in order to pay the bills between July and December until tax revenue is received.
State funding makes up just 15.37 percent of the revenue.
A breakdown of revenue by fund is as follows:
Local — $42,560,016, 73.6 percent.
County — $1,664,358, 2.9 percent.
State — $8,878,458, 15.4 percent.
Federal — $3,982,231, 6.9 percent.
Other — $700,250, 1.2 percent.
VanLeer said the district is always looking at a variety of funding sources. Some of the sources include grants and sponsors who wish to serve as business partners.
The district budget can be viewed online at www.washington.k12.mo.us.