During a time when the costs of higher education make it difficult for some students to attend college, thousands of scholarship dollars are still available at East Central College.
“We still have several scholarships from generous donors that can still be awarded for this coming spring semester,” said Bridgette Kelch, executive director of the ECC Foundation. “The scholarships provide money for a student to help them pay for tuition, fees and books.”
Currently 17 foundation scholarships totaling $9,000 are available for a variety of majors, including trade and industrial programs, accounting, biotechnology, business, culinary arts, engineering, English, fire science, music, paramedic technology, science, or students looking to complete a transfer degree.
Class registration for the spring semester started Nov. 4 and the scholarships would be eligible for the upcoming semester.
“The requirements for many of the scholarships are easy to meet,” Kelch said. “For example, a female graduate from Washington High School who holds a 3.0 GPA, to a recent graduate or adult learner, to a St. Clair High School student with a major in engineering.”
The Tier 1 in-district tuition and fees for one semester at ECC for 15 credit hours totals $1,935 while the ECC Foundation scholarship awards range from $300 to $2,800.
A complete list of ECC Foundation scholarships is available at www.eastcentral.edu/foundation.
For more information about the ECC Foundation scholarships, contact Kelch at bridgette.kelch@eastcentral.edu or 636-584-6505.