All Scenic Regional Library branches are now passport application facilities. The service was launched Feb. 1.
All library staff members at the branches are trained passport agents. However, passport services are by appointment only.
People should call their local branch to schedule an appointment.
In some of the library’s communities, the library is the only place offering passport services. While post offices offer passport services in some cities in the area, the library is the only entity doing so in the evenings and all day on Saturdays.
The library’s Union branch has offered passport services since January 2017 and the Warrenton branch since October 2017.
Many public libraries across the country also serve as passport facilities, including the Washington library.
A new passport for an adult costs $110, plus a $35 application fee. These fees are set by the U.S. Department of State.
The application process normally takes about 25 minutes.
Once an application is submitted, it takes approximately four to six weeks to receive a passport. However, there are options to receive it sooner.
For more information about fees, photograph requirements, acceptable payment methods, and identification requirements, visit www.scenicregional.org/passportservices.
The library does not offer passport photographs at this time.