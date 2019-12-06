Members of the Franklin County Public School Retirees held their meeting Nov. 26 at Zion United Church of Christ in Union. President Susan Wilson called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
President Wilson then introduced Ruth Parker for the inspirational moment. Parker read a humorous short piece on Adult ADD, reminding members of how often adults are distracted and at the end of the day find they’ve not accomplished what they started.
Dr. Lori VanLeer, Washington School District superintendent, was the guest speaker. Dr. VanLeer shared her background in education from starting at the Meramec Valley School District to becoming superintendent in Washington, and the various positions she held in between.
She has been Washington’s superintendent for the past 10 years.
Washington School District is in the process of building a new elementary school on Highway 100 across from the Straatmann Toyota dealership. It is expected to be ready for classes by August 2021. It will be a state-of-the-art K-6 progressive building focused on safety.
Dr. VanLeer talked about the safety and security of the vestibule being part of the structure to prevent intruders entering the school. Washington School District is looking to put this design feature in all of its schools.
Dr. VanLeer also spoke on the comprehensive teaching plan being implemented. Many other issues were addressed that are part of the plans to improve the education of students. During the question and answer time Dr. VanLeer spoke about the value of supporting MRTA (Missouri Retired Teachers Association), which safeguards the public school retirees’ pension plans.
Kim Reed, secretary, shared a thank-you note from Anna Reed for the scholarship she received. Reed then reviewed the minutes of the previous meeting. The minutes were accepted and approved.
Amy Schupp shared the treasurer’s report, which was accepted and approved.
Reed reviewed the proposed calendar for 2020 that was developed by the program committee. Several changes were made and voted on. The calendar will be put into the 2020 handout for members next month.
Committee reports were presented. Mary Kay Turner gave the health committee report. She used an article from the current AARP magazine. Several points included how yoga helps and how low-grade inflammation increases with age.
The community notebook was passed around for volunteer minutes for the month.
Larry Tobben gave an update on all the state changes. He noted how in districts that went to four-day school weeks parents are paying more for child care. He also noted that Missouri is the worst state for supporting the poor in lunch/breakfast programs.
Jim Doehring gave a report for informative and protective services. He spoke on China’s development of lithium batteries from mining on the ocean floor. This development is leading to more electric cars and a drop in the number of oil companies in the USA.
President Wilson reviewed the results of the mailings last month.
Laurie Riekhof was nominated and unanimously approved as treasurer. Mary Lynch was nominated and unanimously approved for vice president.
Personal care items were brought in and sorted into equal lots. The food pantries at Gerald, Union, Washington and St. Clair will each receive a donation of one lot.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. It will be the Christmas party and luncheon. The Yo-yo man will be presenting a program.
Festivities will include singing Christmas carols, making cards and playing a special game. The team of Barbara Schofield, Amy Schupp, Paulette Monzyk, and Donna Barklage will be setting up and cleaning up.
No snacks will be needed due to luncheon afterward, but members should bring desserts for the meal.
Reservations are required for luncheon. Please contact Amy Schupp or Susan Wilson.
Installation of the new treasurer and vice president will be held. Also, a group photo is planned, so please wear holiday attire.