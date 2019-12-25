Prairie Dell Elementary and the Union Middle School addition are on schedule to open in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s owner representative for the Prop Wildcats construction projects told school board members last week both projects are progressing and on track to wrap up on schedule.
Navigate’s Cory Bextermueller said both projects are about 70 percent finished.
Prairie Dell Elementary, the district’s new school being built between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway, is taking shape. Bextermueller said the exterior masonry work is nearly all finished. The only work left is on the main sign in front of the building.
Work is continuing in each of the three classroom wings. He said the three wings are in a staggered process. One wing is a week ahead of another wing and two weeks ahead of the third wing.
In the first wing, he said everything is painted and crews are working on dropping in lights and ceiling tiles.
Crews are working on the ceiling grid in the second wing. The third wing has drywall painting and the ceiling grid work is started.
Bextermueller said the three wings likely will be the first parts of the building finished. The wings will be sealed off when finished while work will continue on the rest of the building.
Bextermueller reported significant progress is expected to be made outside the wings in the coming weeks. He said drywall is slated to begin soon on the front office, kitchen, pre-kindergarten rooms and the media center.
Over at the middle school, things are also moving along. The project, which is much smaller in scope than the new school, is about the same percentage finished, Bextermueller said.
A new classroom addition is being added to the school. The wing will house 12 classrooms.
The exterior framing of the building is complete. Exterior sheathing is nearly done and was expected to be wrapped up shortly, he said.
Crews were expecting to start working on the air barrier to seal up the building for the winter. Masonry work also is upcoming.
Bextermueller said roof work was slated to start this week.
Furniture
Bextermueller also reported the furniture purchasing for the projects is nearly done. He said it’s been about 12 meetings, but the process is just about wrapped up.
The number of meetings was to help reduce costs. He said the district’s budget was around $400,000 for furniture. The initial estimate for the furniture picked out was around $850,000, he said.
Over many meetings, that cost was reduced. Bextermueller said now it looks like the furniture costs might end up under budget.
“It’s going pretty well,” he said.
Budget
Bextermueller also provided an update on the budget for the projects.
After voters approved Prop Wildcats, a $27 million bond issue in April 2018, Navigate has provided regular updates on how much money has been spent on the various projects.
He said as of the meeting date, the projects were estimated to cost a total of $27,751,072.
The largest chunk of the money is going toward Prairie Dell Elementary. The price tag for that building currently sits at $18,060,996.
The district has $2,011,766 projected for the middle school addition.
Renovations for Beaufort Elementary that were finished before the start of this school year cost the district $4,281,622.
The purchase and renovation of the new maintenance facility at 21 Progress Parkway also has been wrapped up. It carried a $2,011,746 price tag.
An additional $485,00 was put back into the district Fund 4 account.
Those are all costs from the original project scope. Bextermueller said the district has added an additional $988,947.
The additional scopes has covered things like a new playground at Central Elementary, additional abatement at Beaufort Elementary and other additions to the ongoing construction projects.
With the additional scope, the total Prop Wildcats projects are estimated to cost $28,739,570.