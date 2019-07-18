Catapult Learning’s Summer Journey program recently wrapped up its third year as part of Union R-XI’s summer curriculum and it’s still as popular as ever.
Since it started, more than 1,000 students have started summer school each year. This year, 1,137 students started summer school, with 1,034 students finishing the curriculum.
“Summer Journey has been a great addition to our education support for our community,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes.
This year the program ran from June 3 to June 28. The enrollment figures weren’t affected by Beaufort Elementary being closed for construction throughout the summer.
The closure meant the Beaufort students had to attend class elsewhere.
“To be honest, there weren’t any complaints from parents,” Beaufort Principal Kendra Fennessey said. “We still had the bus routes running as transportation for families. Instead of taking the kids to Beaufort, they were taken to either Central or Clark-Vitt.”
The buses ran both in the morning and afternoon.
Fennessey said that more than half of Beaufort’s school population attended summer school this year, around 220 total. The school population is more than 400 students.
“The program gets us extra time with the kids instead of them not spending time learning during their time off,” Fennessey said. “We also had the Title Reading Team running this year, which gave extra help to kids struggling with reading.”
Central Elementary Principal Leslie Lause said that Central started with over 640 students. She said that was up compared to last year with the addition of over 100 Beaufort students. Clark-Vitt had over 300 students in attendance this summer.
Enrollment has stayed high due to Catapult Learning’s attendance-based incentives, officials said.
If a student completes the entire summer program without missing a class that student is given a $100 cash card. If a student misses one to seven hours, they’ll receive a $75 cash card and a $50 card if they miss seven to 13 hours.
A student’s typical schedule during summer school includes four morning classes — reading, language arts, mathematics, science or social studies. After lunch, students attend “fun” courses.
“Kids are exposed to different things like math and English language arts in the early part of the day,” Lause said. “The fun stuff is in the afternoon. There is a lot of hands-on learning.”
Free lunches and breakfasts were provided again to students this year through Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Every 10 days of the summer session, students get a brand new set of classes to attend.
Test scores have improved every year as well, although the assessment hasn’t been completed yet for this year, Hayes said.
“There is not as big of a gap as there used to be,” Lause said. “Three months of doing whatever they want with a month of summer school has created less of a gap with those kiddos.”
Fennessey noted that the teamwork between all the schools was great this year, with Beaufort under construction.
“I was excited about the collaboration between all the teachers and schools for allowing our students to go to different classrooms,” Fennessey said. “I’m excited Beaufort will be an even better place for the fall.”