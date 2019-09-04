Unnamed no more, the new elementary school is officially Prairie Dell Elementary after the Union R-XI Board of Education passed a motion Tuesday night to approve it.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe was in charge of soliciting names from the public. Patrons could sumbit names through the district website and via social media.
The deadline to submit names was Aug. 20.
Over 200 names were submitted. Names that appeared more than at least 10 times, according to Mabe, included East, Prairie Dell, Wildcat, East Central, Progress, Union East, East Union and Ben Franklin. The board decided to choose from those names.
At the meeting, the board went over each name one by one.
Board member Ben Fox argued for Ben Franklin Elementary, but he was the lone voice for that name.
“He’s one of the fathers of our nation, and an academic learner,” Fox said. “Long story short, he helped write the Declaration of Independence and helped formulate the Constitution.”
Members of the board were quick to dismiss Wildcat Elementary as well. They eventually landed on East Elementary as a suitable representative of all the names with directions. Prairie Dell beat out Progress to set up the final two selections.
Board members decided on Prairie Dell because people will know where that is since there is a road, subdivision and shopping center with the name.
“It’s location,” said Matt Borgmann, board member. “There is a lot of stuff that goes by Prairie Dell. It fits the locale.”
As part of the project, a road was constructed to connect Progress Parkway to Prairie Dell Road at the new elementary school. Because the district is building the road, it was able to choose the name — Little Wildcats Parkway.
Board member Matt Borgmann suggested the name at the January school board meeting. He joked the Parkway sounded “classier” but it also worked well with Progress Parkway nearby. Other board members agreed and supported Little Wildcat Parkway as the top choice for the road name.
The new school is possible because of a bond issue passed in April 2018. District patrons approved a $27 million bond issue, known as Prop Wildcats, for school improvements. The measure was promoted as a way to allow the district to better handle a population influx.
Construction Update
Jen Kissinger, project director for Navigate Building Solutions, was on hand to give an update on construction to the board.
At the elementary school, construction is moving along nicely, she said.
Concrete has been poured for the floors and the school is 80 percent complete. The roof also is being installed and should be completed in the next couple of months prior to the winter season. Masonry work has also started, Kissinger said.
“If you drive down Progress Parkway, you can see the brickwork going up,” she said. “But, they are almost done with one wall of one wing. It’s moving right along.”
Workers will add concrete curbs and sidewalks soon. The exterior windows also have arrived.
Kissinger said that the school’s parking lot should be paved prior to winter weather as well.
Middle School
A ground breaking for the middle school addition was held prior to Tuesday’s board meeting.
The old annex building has completely been removed. However, Kissinger said that the recent rains have affected the work that can be done.
“We are at the stage of construction where we need to get into the dirt, but it’s just too wet right now,” she said. “They are moving forward with utilities.”
The dirt needs to dry to move forward with plans for the building pad.
“That’s a pretty simple construction. So once the building pad is built, and we get the foundations in, it should only take about two weeks,” Kissinger said. “That steel structure should be set within a week once the steel arrives and that should have a roof before we hit winter as well.”
The middle school addition will include 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected to be just under 12,000 square feet.
Beaufort
Beaufort Elementary had its ribbon cutting Sunday, Aug. 18, prior to the first day of school.
“From an outsider looking into the district, and knowing how other clients have gone through this process, it was terrific to see your facilities and maintenance team pitch in,” Kissinger said. “They’ve done a terrific job.”
The construction includes a new gym, which allowed the former gym to be repurposed for more classroom space.
All that’s left to do is install acoustic paneling for the gym, which has arrived already.
Kissinger said that a punch list, a list with minor fix ups, also will be completed.
Maintenance,
Administration
Earlier this year the district opted against building a new maintenance facility and instead purchased a building at 21 Progress Parkway from ADB Companies, Inc., to house both maintenance and the administration offices.
The building’s renovations are complete, according to Kissinger.
The central office administration is expected to move to the building this fall.
New Furniture
The board has moved forward in the bidding process to purchase new furniture for the middle school addition and the new elementary school.
Mabe said that there were six bids, which have been trimmed it down to two vendors: Lakeshore and Color Art.
According to Mabe, Lakeshore sells elementary school furniture, but doesn’t sell furniture for cafeterias, libraries or offices. Color Art has those capabilities.
“The division of furniture between the two companies will be decided during a design and estimate project we are going to have to stretch the district’s dollars as far as we can,” he said.
Both vendors could supply the furniture, but the district will go with whatever is best for the price point, he added.
“Of the six vendors, these two are in the championship game,” Mabe said.
Playground
Construction for an ADA, all-abilities playground has started at Central Elementary.
“We’ve done the dirt work and the concrete work,” Mabe said. “We will have a soft pour play surface that wheelchairs can play on. A lot of the equipment is multi-staged which means that kids that use wheelchairs can go two levels up into the playground.”
The playground is designed for everyone to play together, he said.
“It sets us up to have a playground when we reorganize the school district next year,” Mabe said.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said that the district will be looking into a new playground for Beaufort as well.