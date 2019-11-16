New members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) were inducted into the Chi Delta chapter during its annual fall induction ceremony at East Central College. PTK is the international honor society for two-year colleges.
As a member of PTK, students will pursue the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship.
“Our students must have at least a 3.4 GPA and be a full-time student for one semester in order to be invited into PTK,” said PTK Adviser Kevin Dixon. “After being inducted, students must maintain a 3.2 GPA.”
“It was an honor to welcome 36 dedicated students into Phi Theta Kappa this fall,” said Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president. “It is always exciting to see our students’ hard work pay off.”
Membership is open to students pursuing a degree or certificate, no matter the major.
The keynote speaker for the induction ceremony was Igho Ekakitie, chapter vice president of the Alpha Psi Tau Chapter at Ozarks Technical Community College. The new members are listed below.
Caitlynn Fleming, Chloe Sinklear, Erin Hawkins, Tiffany Davis and Rachel Licklider, all of St. Clair; Brooke Davis, Catawissa; Emma Skornia and Louis McCurry, both of Rosebud; Maya McCord, Lake Sherwood; Christine Yearwood, Owensville; Emily Juergens, Hannah Stuckey, Malaina Mastin and Samantha Rogers, all of Sullivan; Kelly Diener and Benjamin Jackson, both of New Haven; Karlie Peth and MacKenzie Rolf, both of Beaufort;
Nicholas Pereira and Sara Gaines, both of Villa Ridge; Montana Chitwood, Lauren Zweifel, Audrey Bandowski, Makayla Bevfoden, Ethan Jankowski and Abigail Saleniuc, all of Union; Schuyler Condon, House Springs; Caleb Hess, Hannah Kenny, William Mullins, Payton Ruediger and Hannah Whitacre, all of Washington; James Johnson, Marthasville; Chasity Smith, Robertsville; Josie Weir, Hermann; and Courtney Barylski and Anna Wright, both of Gerald.