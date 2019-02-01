The principal at Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School, Washington, announced Thursday that she’s resigning at the end of this school year.
In a letter to parents, Tammi Rohman, who lives in St. Louis, said she has decided to pursue other professional opportunities closer to home.
“Being a member of the OLL community has truly been a blessing,” she said. “I have enjoyed the challenge of leading this fabulous school. Our Lady of Lourdes is a special place and I will miss many aspects of working at the school, but now the time is right for me to pursue new challenges closer to home.”
Rohman added that she will always be grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the “remarkable young children and parents” at Lourdes.
“Thank you for your friendship and support over the past two years,” she added.
Rohman replaced Rick Danzeisen, who served five years as principal. Danzeisen left to work with the Archdiocese of St. Louis as director of Catholic schools in North County.
“We are grateful to Mrs. Rohman for her dedicated leadership of our school over these past two school years,” said Pastor Father Jim Theby. “We lift her up in prayer and we wish her well as she goes forth from our community to work closer to her family.”
Father Theby said the parish/school has already begun the process of searching for a new principal.
The position has been advertised and the assembly of a search committee is already underway, he said.
“I am confident that we will find a great principal for our school community to lead us into the next school year and during this time of continued discernment in our larger Catholic community,” he added.
The current assistant principal at OLL is Ann Joyce, who teaches fourth grade.