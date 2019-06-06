Washington School District officials said the playground at Augusta Elementary will be ready to go when school resumes in August.
Jodi Howell, a member of the Augusta PTO, addressed the school board at its meeting last Wednesday. Howell said work on the playground, which was being relocated, was never completed this past school year, and as a result, students either used the parking lot or other green space for recess.
“The kids went an entire year without a playground,” she told the board.
Howell also told the board it’s difficult to go back to sponsors for the annual school auction when the playground t had been touted as a project for the funding and there’s still nothing to show for it.
The maintenance staff said weather played a big role in the delay, noting an unusually wet fall, harsh winter and a very wet spring.
However, school board members said the project needs to be made a priority and completed before school starts back up.
Board member Jason Oesterly, who has visited the site, said the school has waited a long time for this project to get done. He said while the area is wet, some of the work could be done manually, rather than using the heavier equipment in the mud. He also said there are some water drainage issues that need to be addressed.
The district typically handles its own playground installation and uses equipment from the Four Rivers Career Center. Board member Scott Byrne said if the district needs to contract out the work to get it done it should do so.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said she understands the frustration and school officials are frustrated too.
“It’s unfortunate and I don’t want to make excuses . . . it needs to get done,” she told The Missourian.