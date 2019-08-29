Planning continues on the design of a new elementary school in the Washington School District.
On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and other school officials met with architects and engineers to discuss exterior finishes and review the internal design.
VanLeer also held a conference call with MoDOT officials on a traffic study and other issues.
“We will be having our next value engineering meeting Sept. 23,” VanLeer told The Missourian. “I am anticipating a presentation to the school board at the Oct. 23 meeting with visual colored renderings and some final concepts.”
VanLeer said the value engineering process is necessary to ensure the district makes responsible decisions.
Following the October board meeting, VanLeer said she will share the design with parents and the community.
School officials have said the target size for the new two-story school is 75,000 to 80,000 square feet. It will be designed to serve up to 550 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The school will be built on property the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. John’s Road. Engineering studies and soil samples have been completed at the 75-acre site.
VanLeer said the new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year.
School officials began meeting this past spring with Bond Architects, St. Louis, on the design after district patrons overwhelmingly approved a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue in April for construction of a new school and safety upgrades at all district buildings, including secure vestibule entryways, purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements.
The floor plan and general ideas for interior and exterior finishes and materials have been shared with the building leadership team from South Point School, which is comprised of teachers and administrators, and in a school board facilities committee meeting.
VanLeer said the plan is to have all of the specifications and bid documents ready to go within the next few months so the district can get it out to bid early in 2020.
A contract could be awarded as early as February so that construction can begin in the spring and early summer.
The new school building is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.
The vestibule entrances and security packages for all school buildings are estimated to cost $2 to $3 million depending upon final design and site work determinations.
The safety improvements will be bid as one project and that work is expected to take place next summer.
Previously, VanLeer said the new school will be built on the north or back side of the property along Old Highway 100.
No decision has been made on what to do with the remaining property once the school is built, she said.
School board members have walked the Highway 100 property to best determine its use. The property was purchased prior to VanLeer being named superintendent and predates almost all of the current board members.