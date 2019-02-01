The Washington High School Student Council will host its 14th annual Jordan Scheer Memorial Children’s Relay For Life event Friday, April 26, on the high school campus.
This year the theme is “Homeruns for Hope” and will be centered around the sport of baseball.
The Relay is named in honor of Jordan Scheer, a WHS graduate who was diagnosed with leukemia in high school and lost his battle to cancer shortly after his graduation in 2005.
So far, all elementary schools in the Washington School District, as well as St. Francis Borgia Grade School, Our Lady of Lourdes and Immanuel Lutheran have decided to participate in the annual event.
“I’m excited to see the kids who have not previously participated in Relay realize how big of an impact they can make at such a young age,” said Kamryn Mitchell, WHS senior chair of the event.
Along with Mitchell, the other chairs are Matthew Amlong, Lizzy Sontag, Emily Hahne, Elise Pruett and Gracie Boeckman.
Preparations for the April event are already underway. The event chairs are holding assemblies at each elementary school to provide more information and increase excitement.
“We really want to get children signed up and pumped up about participating in Relay,” said Pruett.
Paper chains are also being delivered to every elementary school for students to buy and compete to build the longest chain.
Since its inception, this event has raised over $265,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
This year Mitchell and her fellow chairs have set a goal to raise $25,000 for ACS in honor of Jordan.
“Our main goal throughout this whole event is to raise awareness and get kids involved in the process,” stated Mitchell.
Registration for Children’s Relay For Life ends March 8.