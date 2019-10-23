The Washington School District will hold parent-teacher conferences this Thursday, Oct. 24.
Students will not be in school that day due to staff professional development in the morning followed by the conferences in the afternoon and evening.
There also will be no school for students and staff Friday, Oct. 25.
The schedule for the parent-teacher conferences is as follows:
Elementary Schools — Parent-teacher conferences will take place at each elementary school from 1-7 p.m. Parents must make an appointment with their child’s teacher.
Parents should contact their child’s teacher for an appointment. Clearview parents should contact the office to make an appointment.
Additionally, the Franklin County Clerk’s Office will be at Clearview Elementary during parent-teacher conferences for a voter registration drive.
Washington Middle School — Conferences will take place in the middle school gymnasium from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Parents will have an opportunity to pick up their child’s report card and visit with their teachers.
All teachers will be stationed in the gymnasium. Appointments are not necessary. If report cards are not picked up, they will be mailed out on the following Monday.
Washington High School — Conferences will take place at the high school from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Teachers will be in their respective classrooms ready to meet with parents. Appointments are not necessary. If parents want to set up a specific time, they can contact the teacher.
Also on Oct. 24, there will be two events for high school parents taking place in the CJB Theater. Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum will give a WHS update at 5 p.m., which will outline various things happening at the high school.
Following that at 5:45 p.m., the WHS guidance office, in conjunction with Saint Louis University, will offer a college planning and financial aid seminar.
Four Rivers Career Center — Conferences will take place at the Four Rivers Career Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Teachers will be in their respective classrooms ready to meet with parents. Appointments are not necessary.
The building also will be open during that time for tours for anyone interested.
Early Learning Center — Conferences will take place throughout the day at the Early Learning Center. Parents must make an appointment with their child’s teacher.
Additionally, information on the FirstView Parent App and how to register will be available at all of the buildings on the day of the parent-teacher conferences.
The FirstView Parent App is a way for parents to track their child’s bus before and after school.