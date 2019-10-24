As part of the Title I, Title II, Title III and Title IV program federal mandates, the Washington School District is required to have a Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) to assist in the development and evaluation of the Title programs.
These programs are designed to help students achieve success in reading and math, to assist students in becoming proficient in speaking English, and to a provide well-rounded education to unique groups of students.
The committee will be made up of parent representatives from throughout the district. The PAC also will include teachers, administrators, specialized instructional support personnel, local government, and community based organizations.
The Fall/Winter PAC meeting for the 2019-20 school year will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. and also Monday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the district’s board office at 220 Locust St. in Washington.
Parents need only attend one of the meetings. The committee will work on reviewing programming data and making decisions for the 2019-2020 school year.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by calling Chris Marquart at the district office, 636-231-2005, or email chris.marquart@washington.k12.mo.us.