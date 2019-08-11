The Washington School District will hold opening ceremonies for all teachers and staff Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, at 8:30 a.m. in the high school theater.
The first day for students districtwide will be the next day — Thursday, Aug. 15. Students will follow a full-day schedule Thursday and Friday.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the opening assembly is a great way to welcome all staff back and kick off a new school year.
VanLeer will give the opening message and school board President John Freitag will speak.
Short presentations by the Franklin County Area United Way and the WINGS Foundation are planned.
Teacher of the Year finalists from the district also will be announced.
Special entertainment also is planned by the drumline and WHS cheerleaders.
Teachers have already been back in their classrooms getting ready for opening day.
New teacher orientation took place this week, Monday through Wednesday, at the Technology and Learning Center.
The teachers, either new to the district or first-time educators, had a full agenda for the three-day event. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann ran the training session. Rob Landers, Freeman Fouts and Steve Toland from the technology department assisted.
High school registration was held Aug. 1, and again Aug. 5-6. Freshman orientation took place Tuesday morning.
Middle school registration was held Tuesday and Wednesday. A special orientation for incoming seventh-graders called WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) was held Tuesday morning.