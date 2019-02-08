Beginning this month, groups can reserve a meeting room at any Scenic Regional Library branch using a new online system called Evanced.
To reserve a meeting room, visit the library’s website at www.scenicregional.org, click on the “Meeting Room” link on the menu, and begin the reservation process.
People will need to create an account the first time.
With the exception of the Hermann branch, all of the others have meeting rooms. While the primary purpose of the meeting rooms is to provide programming spaces for the library, they also can be reserved by outside groups, such as businesses, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and individuals.
Use of the library meeting rooms is free.
The major rules regarding the meeting rooms are that groups can’t charge admission or an entry fee to their meetings and they can’t be selling any products or services.
The rooms also can’t be used for personal use or social events, such as weddings, funerals, birthday parties or reunions.
Organizations are allowed to have meals catered for their meetings in the library’s meeting rooms, such as for a Rotary or Chamber luncheon.
Meeting rooms are available after library hours, including Sundays, but the representative of the group making the reservation must pick up a key at the branch prior to the meeting.
As with most meeting spaces, groups are responsible for setting up tables and chairs. They also are responsible for disposing of trash, vacuuming, and wiping down all tables and counters after their meeting, if needed.