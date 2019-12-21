A new scorecard to provide a quick snapshot of the Washington School District is being developed.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and her executive administration team are currently creating the scorecard to track progress in each of the focus areas outlined in the district’s new strategic plan.
The five focus areas are achievement; safety, health and well-being (students and staff); partnerships (family and community engagement); facilities/learning environments; and assets (people and resources) and sustainability.
VanLeer told the school board Wednesday night the scorecard will break down each focus area, listing key indicators and measures, along with scoring criteria.
The scorecard is in the preliminary stages and VanLeer said she will share more comprehensive data at the January board meeting.
“Basically it will provide a mechanism for annual review of progress as it relates to the district’s strategic plan from a 30,000-foot view,” VanLeer told The Missourian. “It will help us see data as it relates to the five focus areas. It certainly will not represent the only measures of progress over the next five years, but will be a quick and easy snapshot.
“We have always worked in a continuous improvement model, and our goals change as requirements, achievements, or attitudes change,” she said.
The school board approved its new five-year strategic plan in January 2019.
The plan was developed collaboratively through teams, stakeholder feedback and data analysis.
Development of the plan, titled Our Path Forward — A Comprehensive Approach to Education Excellence 2019-2024, was a two-year process.
At the time, VanLeer said the plan is lofty and will evolve.
“It’s about continuous improvements,” she said. “We will make adjustments along the way as needed.”
Goals, strategies and action plans for each area were developed.
The district’s vision, as outlined in the plan, states the district will provide an inspiring educational environment by means of challenging, relevant and purposeful learning experiences designed to prepare students for their future.
Core values, focus areas and a road map for implementation are all outlined in the report.
VanLeer said the district is committed to an engaged and customized approach to education.