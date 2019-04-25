Dr. Jennifer Maune, a teacher in public education for 15 years, has been named the new principal for St. Vincent’s, Dutzow, for the upcoming school year. She will assume her new role this summer.
Father Gene Robertson, St. Vincent’s and Immaculate Conception pastor, Augusta, announced in April that current principal Mark Spann was stepping down as principal at the end of the school year.
Several interviews were conducted and the committee recommended Maune as the next principal. Maune is currently teaching at Augusta. She is a member of St. Vincent Parish.
“I think she brings a wealth of experience, innovations and energy for the service of our school,” Robertson said. “I look forward to working with her next year. We should have an incredible year next year.”
“I am extremely blessed to have the support of the school, parents and parish in this new role,” Maune said. “I pray for their continued support as I travel along this path that God has planned for me. This is an exciting time for St. Vincent’s students and families because I hope to bring a different perspective on teaching strategies while continuing to doing what is best for students.”
Maune said she will bring a positive attitude, open communication, efficient use of time, strong teaching skills, data-driven instruction and a true love of children to the job.
“Learning involves challenging, motivating, and inspiring students to think, problem solve and explore their understanding of a topic,” Maune said. “I believe that education should be student-centered and foster an enjoyment of learning. I also believe that school should be enjoyable and occur in a positive environment because students learn more effectively when the learning process is fun, interesting, and highly engaging.”
Maune plans to create a sense of enjoyment by modeling for the staff ways to make their lessons authentic and relevant.
“We will differentiate instruction to meet the needs of each student without compromising the core standards of excellence in the Catholic school structure,” she said. “St. Vincent’s will also continue to develop a rich learning atmosphere that support students in examining their own understanding and beliefs so that they can work collaboratively as they face and overcome daily challenges.”
Maune said she has extensive training in Whole Brain Teaching, Kagen Cooperative techniques, Project Based Inquiry Learning, student engagement analysis and Growth Mindset.
“I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to meet the needs of each individual student that will positively impact the instructional practices of the school staff,” she said.
Maune added that she’s proud of the education offered at St. Vincent’s and is excited for the future curriculum enhancements from the Archdiocese coming this summer. She plans to continue to support the teachers and their professional development on current best practices, student engagement strategies, and project-based inquiry learning (PBIL).
She also is proud to be able to offer Spanish as a class to all middle school students.
Maune is a longtime resident of Dutzow. She attended St. Vincent’s, along with her four younger brothers, for her elementary foundation. She and her husband Travis have been married for 15 years and have four children, Andrew, Luke, Morgan, and Bailey, who all currently attend St. Vincent’s.
She earned her Bachelor of Business degree in business management from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Central Methodist University. In addition, she earned her Master of Arts, Specialist, and Doctoral degrees in administration from William Woods University.
Her dissertation was on project-based inquiry learning (PBIL) and student engagement. She worked for Boeing for three years as a budgeting and planning specialist for the weapons programs prior to her teaching years.