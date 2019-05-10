The East Central College Board of Trustees voted Monday night to accept a new policy regarding the admission of students with past felony convictions.
The policy was formally introduced at the April meeting.
“There were no changes from what we introduced last month,” ECC President Jon Bauer said.
The policy requires that applicants inform the college if they have pled guilt to or been convicted of a felony. The college may then either admit, admit with restrictions, defer or deny admission based on the nature and circumstance of the crime(s).
Bauer noted the policy puts in a procedure what was essentially an existing practice already.
The only change made during the meeting was regarding the heading of the policy. Prudence Fink Johnson, trustee, noted the heading states “Admission of Students With Past Felony Convictions.”
“This isn’t exactly right,” she said.
The policy itself also states that any applicant who pled guilty to a felony is included in this application review process.
“Not to be nitpicky, but I’m being nitpicky,” Johnson said.
She noted that someone could plead guilty and receive probation, and not have a felony conviction on their record.
“It’s a procedure that’s oftentimes done so somebody has the option of living down a probation and not picking up the conviction, but they’ve still pled guilty to a felony. I think we want to cover that,” she said.
Johnson made a motion to include applicants who have pled guilty to a felony in the heading of the policy. The board moved to adopt the policy.
Policy Details
If an applicant states “yes” on the criminal background questions on the application, he or she will be placed on pending status. Then the applicant will be required to submit a personal statement form.
The form will include a list of all prior felony convictions, a statement noting positive changes the applicant has made since being convicted and a declaration of academic and career goals.
The applicant will then have to provide a certified criminal background check, which the applicant will be responsible for all costs associated with such.
The materials submitted will be reviewed by members of the Behavioral Intervention Team (BIT), which will determine if an interview is necessary or if the applicant should be admitted.
The final determination of whether the applicant will be admitted rests with Heath Martin, vice president of student development.
Additionally, if an admitted student pleads guilty or is convicted of a felony, they are required to notify Martin.
The student will then meet with the BIT panel, which will make a recommendation to Martin on whether enrollment should continue.