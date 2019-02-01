The new HVAC equipment approved by the East Central Board of Trustees earlier in the month isn’t expected to be installed until late August.
ECC President Jon Bauer said the college will be strategic if the systems stop working and summer classes are in session.
The aging HVAC units are considered in critical condition.
“Summer enrollment is light,” Bauer said. “If we have to rearrange things we certainly can.”
The three buildings of concern are Hansen Hall, Shook Student Center and the Training Center.
“Most of the units that are being replaced are functioning now, and not all areas of the campus are affected,” Bauer said.
The college will manage the class schedule in terms of where they’ll be offered if there’s work being done with the HVAC systems, he said.
“We’ll have the classes scheduled elsewhere,” he said.
One of the critical units primarily serves the gym in the student center.
“There’s not a lot of activity in the summer in the gym so that won’t impact classes the way ones serving a classroom area would,” Bauer said.
All in all, he thinks it’s going to be manageable.
“We’ll work with Johnson Controls to minimize the impact of students as much as possible,” Bauer said.
Phase 2
The HVAC work that was approved by trustees is part of Phase 2 of the college’s 10-year master plan. The plan was approved by the trustees during a meeting in December 2015.
There are 16 rooftop units included in the project, as well as two boilers that need to be replaced.
Doug Mahnken is one of the representatives from Johnson Controls Inc., St. Louis, who visited the college this month to discuss the project.
“Some of the equipment has maybe a life of 15 years and we’re at 43 years,” he said. “There’s a point where it can’t be repaired or run any longer.”
Installation of the new equipment is set for Aug. 19.
The core project is expected to cost $1,864,228 with an operational guaranteed savings of $30,227.
Johnson Controls predicted those savings, but if those savings are not met, the company will pay the difference.
The college will finance the project through United Bank of Union, which is providing a 3.62 percent interest rate over 15 years.
The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.